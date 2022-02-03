HOUSTON (KIAH) An Arctic frontal passed through the area last night and tonight is when winter storm warnings could mean freezing rain and sleet.

Thursday evening Winter Weather Advisories

The National Weather Service for Houston/Galveston is maintaining the Winter Weather Advisories and keeping them in effect for portions of the region for freezing rain and sleet.

Tonight, cold weather with lows in the 20s and wind chills in teens are forecast for tonight as well as Friday night.

Not comparable to the Winter event last February

While cold, this is not comparable to the Winter event last February in either strength or duration. Hard Freeze Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for portions of the region tonight.

Gale Warning in effect

Strong northwesterly winds and high seas through Friday. Gale Warning in effect into Friday for Matagorda Bay and all Gulf Waters, with a Small Craft Advisory in effect for Galveston Bay.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to inland portions of Liberty, Galveston, Brazoria, Matagorda, and Jackson counties, and all of Harris County this evening. The Gale Warning and Small Craft Advisory is in effect. Wind Advisory is in effect along the immediate coast around Matagorda today for wind gusts up to 35mph. A Wind Chill Advisory and Hard Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of the region tonight.