HOUSTON (KIAH) – After making landfall as a tropical storm in South Texas Tuesday, Harold is now a weak remnant low moving through West Texas. Some areas got much-welcomed rain, mainly south of I-10. The Harris County Flood Warning System shows that some rain gauges recorded more than 0.25″ of rain.

Harold also helped limit our heat. After a record 23 consecutive days with a high of 101+, Houston’s high was “only” 97 Tuesday. We’re back to around 101 Wednesday, but feeling more like 105 to 110. A heat advisory is in effect.

Heat alerts Wednesday

Thursday will be even hotter, possibly up to 105 and feeling like 110 or even hotter. 100s continue through at least Monday or Tuesday.

Forecast highs and heat index values

Our next change, which will likely be subtle, looks to be Tuesday when a weak cold front brings scattered rain and a very slight drop in temps.

Houston 7-day forecast