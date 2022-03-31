Between 1950 and 2021 there were 9,535 tornadoes reported in Texas, most recorded in Harris County

HOUSTON (KIAH) –According to data from NOAA between 1950 and 2021 there were 9,535 tornadoes reported in Texas. CW39 Houston’s sister station KXAN in Austin, Texas dug through some data to find out when and where tornadoes are most common in Texas.

Unsurprisingly, tornadoes in Texas are most common during the spring severe weather season and May, in particular, stands out above the other months, with a total of 2,943 tornadoes reported between 1950 and 2021. That breaks down to an average of 40.9 tornadoes every May. The data showed Harris County has recorded the most twisters. With a total of 242 reported tornadoes.

That’s well above second-ranked Hale County, north of Lubbock. They reported 132 tornadoes in that same time period. In the KXAN viewing area, Travis County saw the most tornadoes between 1950 and 2021, with 68. Williamson County was close behind with 67 reported tornadoes. Llano County had the fewest, with 11.

