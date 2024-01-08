Threat may clear after cold front clears your neighbornood

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) is monitoring a strong storm system that is moving through our area.

BE WEATHER AWARE! A Tornado Watch has been issued for Harris County until 9:00 p.m. Heavy rainfall and strong winds will continue to move through our area into the evening.

Monitor media sources for severe weather information. Follow weather safety advice from the National Weather Service (NWS) and other official sources.

media sources for severe weather information. Follow weather safety advice from the National Weather Service (NWS) and other official sources. If a Tornado Warning is issued, go into an interior room on the lowest floor of the building you are in and stay away from windows. Remain there until the danger has passed. For more information on tornado safety, visit www.ready.gov/tornadoes.

is issued, go into an interior room on the lowest floor of the building you are in and stay away from windows. Remain there until the danger has passed. For more information on tornado safety, visit www.ready.gov/tornadoes. Street flooding is possible in areas where the heaviest rain falls today. Before getting on the road, check the Houston TranStar live traffic map for information on road conditions.

is possible in areas where the heaviest rain falls today. Before getting on the road, check the Houston TranStar live traffic map for information on road conditions. Short periods of intense rainfall can cause temporary rises along our network of streams and bayous. You can see real time information on waterway conditions using the Harris County Flood Control District Flood Warning System.

can cause temporary rises along our network of streams and bayous. You can see real time information on waterway conditions using the Harris County Flood Control District Flood Warning System. Today is a good day to make sure that your mobile devices are set to receive wireless emergency alerts (WEA). NWS will use these alerts to warn residents in the path of potentially dangerous weather.

HCOHSEM will provide updates via social media, ReadyHarris Alerts and ReadyHarris Accessible Alerts.