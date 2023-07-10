HOUSTON (KIAH) – Guess who’s back? Back again. After a week without heat alerts in Houston, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory Monday as there will be a dangerous combination of heat and humidity during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but it will feel as hot as 105 to 110 degrees.

Heat alerts Monday

It’s certainly possible to see more of these alerts through the week as the heat and humidity will hold at similar levels.

What about rain? Well, most of us in the last few days probably saw our last rain for several days. There is a slim chance for very spotty storms Monday afternoon, and another slim chance Tuesday late in the day or in the evening, then that should be it for the rest of the week.

Houston 7-day forecast