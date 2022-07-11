HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – It will be an other scorcher in town today. Air temperatures will climb over 100 degrees. This will be the ninth day of 100-plus temperatures recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport if the forecast goes as expected. Last year there was not a single day at Bush that recorded 100 degrees.

A heat advisory is issued for all of southeast Texas as feel-like temperatures will warm to near 110 degrees. To our northwest, locations like Bryan, Austin could see a heat index of 115 degrees during the afternoon. An excessive heat warning is issued for this portion of the state.

Today you will need to plan around the heat as it will rise to dangerous levels once again. Everyone should implement heat safety, from the backyard, the running track, to the work zone.

Lack of initiative this afternoon could lead to heat related illnesses. We want to avoid that at all cost. Employers are urged to give employees who spend their work day outdoors plenty of time for rest and hydration.

Know the signs… Heat EXHAUSTION vs Heat STROKE (KIAH)