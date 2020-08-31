HEAT ADVISORY: Index values of 113° to 117°

At 2pm, the heat index was 109° Monday afternoon; and that’s not the hottest yet today.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Harris County until to 8 p.m. today. Expect peak temperatures to reach 95° with index values of possibly 113° to 117°.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values that high means extreme heat and humidity will also increase the chance of heat-related illness and everyone should take precautions to avoid exhaustion.

What you should do:

STAY COOL!

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Always remember to LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK for children and pets in vehicles.

for children and pets in vehicles. Stay in an air-conditioned building as much as possible.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on those most at-risk twice a day.

Bring pets inside and provide plenty of water for them to drink.



Extreme heat for a long period may put a strain on the electric grid. To reduce strain to the grid during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., it is recommended that you set your air conditioner at 78°F if possible and avoid using large appliances.



STAY HYDRATED!

Because your body loses fluids through sweat, you can become dehydrated during times of extreme heat.

Drink more water than usual.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Remind others to drink enough water, especially when outdoors.





STAY INFORMED!

Where you can learn more: