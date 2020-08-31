HEAT ADVISORY: Index values of 113° to 117°

At 2pm, the heat index was 109° Monday afternoon; and that’s not the hottest yet today.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Harris County until to 8 p.m. today. Expect peak temperatures to reach 95° with index values of possibly 113° to 117°.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values that high means extreme heat and humidity will also increase the chance of heat-related illness and everyone should take precautions to avoid exhaustion.  

What you should do:

STAY COOL!

  • Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.
  • Always remember to LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK for children and pets in vehicles.
  • Stay in an air-conditioned building as much as possible.
  • Avoid direct sunlight.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
  • Check on those most at-risk twice a day.
  • Bring pets inside and provide plenty of water for them to drink.


Extreme heat for a long period may put a strain on the electric grid. To reduce strain to the grid during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., it is recommended that you set your air conditioner at 78°F if possible and avoid using large appliances.

STAY HYDRATED!

  • Because your body loses fluids through sweat, you can become dehydrated during times of extreme heat.
  • Drink more water than usual.
  • Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
  • Remind others to drink enough water, especially when outdoors.



STAY INFORMED!

Where you can learn more:

