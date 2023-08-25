HOUSTON (KIAH) – Heat alerts are in effect Friday as the heat index could top 110 degrees in Houston and much of Southeast Texas. This comes after Houston reached 109 Thursday with a heat index of 117. The high of 109 was a tie for the hottest temperature ever measured in Houston (since 1889).

Heat alerts Friday

Houston’s high on Friday will be around 103, but as seen above, the heat index could get as high as 114. Temperatures nudge higher this weekend, but humidity will also drop a bit. That means the heat index should be slightly lower, but still in a dangerous range.

Forecast highs and heat index values

Also, Friday through Sunday may feature more isolated storms during the late-afternoon and early-evening hours.

Intense heat backs off next week as a weak cold front is on track to arrive late-day Monday. With this comes scattered storms followed by highs in the upper 90s and drier air.

Houston 7-day forecast