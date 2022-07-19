Dangerous heat settles over Texas with the worst of it occurring Tuesday and Wednesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Widespread heat advisories and excessive heat warnings cover most of the South Central U.S., including almost all of Texas. That means the heat will be dangerous. Parts of North Texas could see temperatures reach or even exceed 110 degrees!

CW39 – heat alerts

Closer to home, Houston is under a heat advisory Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures will top out at or slightly above 100, but it could feel as hot as 108 during the hottest part of the afternoon.

CW39 – heat alerts

CW39 – forecast temperatures Tuesday afternoon

CW39 – forecast temperatures Wednesday afternoon

Statewide and locally, the worst of this current heat wave will likely be Tuesday and Wednesday. However, it remains quite hot for at least a week.

CW39 – forecast highs and peak feels-like temperatures

CW39 Houston – 7-day forecast

If there’s any good news (“good” is a stretch), it’s the fact that temperatures should ever so slightly back down at the end of this week. Also, starting Thursday, we’ll be in a pattern that favors very spotty showers and storms during the afternoons.