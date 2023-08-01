HOUSTON (KIAH) – Very hot days continue as Houston is in the midst of a string of days with highs at or above 100. A heat advisory is in effect due to potential heat index values up to 112 degrees Tuesday. North of Houston, an excessive heat warning is in effect as actual temperatures could reach or exceed 105 degrees.

Heat alerts Tuesday

It was rare heat Monday as Houston had a high of 103. This tied the record high for July 31st, and was just the 5th day in the last 10 years of 103 or hotter. Meanwhile, College Station reached 106, which was a record high for July 31st.

It might be one or two degrees cooler in the next few days, but generally no significant changes are expected for many days. Also, rain will be very hard to come by. We think there could be a couple of very isolated showers or storms popping up Tuesday afternoon, but that should be the only rain chance for the rest of the week.

Houston 7-day forecast