HOUSTON (KIAH) – The heat and humidity will combine to make for dangerous conditions during the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Houston as it could feel as hot as 106 to 110 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

Forecast highs Wednesday

Forecast heat index Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Temperatures will heat up even more at the end of this week, and humidity holds. That means it could potentially feel hotter than 110 degrees in some areas. Humidity will slightly back down next week, but the hot weather continues for the foreseeable future.

Forecast highs and heat index values