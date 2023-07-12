HOUSTON (KIAH) – The heat wave turns increasingly dangerous Wednesday as Houston’s heat advisory was upgraded to an excessive heat warning. The National Weather Service says temperatures will peak near 100, but the heat index (feels-like temps) could reach 114 degrees!

Heat alerts Wednesday

A sprawling heat wave extends from Florida to the South Central U.S. to the Southwest U.S. In fact, this weekend places like Las Vegas and Phoenix will likely see temperatures around 115 degrees or even hotter. Some areas in the Southwest could be near their all-time record highs!

Locally, there are very small fluctuations in our forecast over the next week, but the overall story remains the same: it will be dangerously hot and humid. The “coolest” day looks to be Sunday as an extremely weak cool front barely clips us, possibly popping a few showers and storms (20% chance). That will be our only rain chance for at least a week.

Houston forecast highs and heat index values