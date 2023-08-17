HOUSTON (KIAH) – Dry air usually doesn’t last long this time of year. Humidity begins creeping back Thursday, making it feel a bit hotter than the already-hot temperatures. An excessive heat warning is in effect for Houston and much of Southeast Texas as highs of 103 to 105 will be common, with heat index values around 105 to 108.

Forecast highs Thursday

Heat alerts Thursday

Houston has already smashed the record for consecutive days with a high of 101 or hotter. Through Wednesday, that streak is at 18 days. We’re likely to add 4 or 5 more days before cooling off a bit next week.

Longest streaks of days with a high of 101 or hotter (Houston – since 1889)

So, when does the heat end? Well, it’ll briefly back off next week as we finally see a decent chance for rain Tuesday. However, that rain hinges on an area of low pressure that we expect to move from the Gulf in our area. If that low shifts farther south, which is a possibility, then we’ll be drier.

Houston 7-day forecast