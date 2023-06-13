HOUSTON (KIAH) The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is issuing awareness as dangerous heat temperatures arrive in Texas.

To you keep you and your family safe, anyone outside in the weather now through the weekend, is urged to stay hydrated, never leave pets or people in a vehicle. And if you can, are also urged to assist those who are at higher risk for illnesses including children, anyone who is pregnant and also older adults.

NOAA

HEAT DANGERS

Symptoms to look out for and anyone who could possibly be suffering from heat exhaustion include:

Dizziness

thirst

heavy sweating nausea

nausea

Weakness