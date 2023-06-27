HOUSTON (KIAH) – Stubborn high pressure holds over Texas through this week, resulting in more days with dangerous heat. This “heat dome” will finally break down next week, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and rain chances.

Forecast highs Tuesday

Weather pattern Tuesday

With slightly lower humidity Tuesday, Houston’s heat index values won’t be quite as extreme as the last few days. That why we’re under a heat advisory as opposed to an excessive heat warning. The National Weather Service says the heat index could peak as high as 111 degrees today.

Heat alerts Tuesday

Houston’s weather will be similar through the end of the work week with highs around 100, and feeling around 10 degrees hotter.

Weather pattern Thursday

Weather pattern Sunday

By next week, our “heat dome” will diminish, allowing highs to fall to the mid 90s, with some possible thunderstorms. For now, we have a 30% rain chance on the 4th of July with a high of 96.

Houston 10-day forecast