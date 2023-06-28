HOUSTON (KIAH) – After two weeks of intense heat, the end is in sight. A stubborn area of high pressure, or “heat dome”, is shifting east and will allow temperatures to drop in Texas this weekend and next week.

Weather pattern Wednesday

As for Wednesday, it’s still really hot. Houston is under a heat advisory as most heat index values will be in the range of 105 to 110 in the afternoon. The National Weather Service says the heat index could peak as high as 112 degrees.

Heat alerts Wednesday

Excessive heat warnings now cover lots of real estate east of Texas. New Orleans, for example, could see a heat index up to 118 degrees!

Forecast weather pattern Sunday

By Sunday and beyond, two ridges of high pressure set up west and east of Texas. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures and some possible rain.

Houston forecast highs and heat index values

Houston 10-day forecast