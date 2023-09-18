HOUSTON (KIAH) – This new week marks the start of a stretch of hot and mostly rain-free weather. Monday will be sunny with a high of 95. But, the high heat can’t last too much longer. Saturday, September 23rd, marks the autumnal equinox, also known as the start of calendar fall. That means we’re heading into cold front season.

Houston average temperature timeline

Houston’s average high/low this time of year is 90/70. But, on the graph above, notice the steep decline in the average temperatures during fall. One month from now, October 18th, the average high/low is 82/60.

But, for now, it’s a stretch of 90s all week. You’ll notice a gradual increase in humidity by mid to late week, bringing the feels-like temps up to the upper 90s.

Houston forecast highs and heat index

During this hot streak, rain will be hard to come by. Other than a slight 20% rain chance Thursday, most of Southeast Texas remains dry all week.

Houston 7-day forecast