HOUSTON (KIAH) – Dangerous heat and humidity continue for Houston. According to the National Weather Service, Thursday’s heat index (feels-like temperature) could peak as high as 115 degrees, with the actual temperature topping out around 100 degrees. Houston’s highest heat index so far this summer is 114 degrees.

Heat alerts Thursday

The worst of the heat/humidity combo may be behind us in a few days, but generally speaking, this heat wave will persist through the end of next week.

Houston forecast highs and heat index values

High temperatures will continue in the upper 90s to around 100 into next week. However, in the image above, notice how the heat index values go down a bit. That’s because slightly drier air is expected to arrive Sunday or Monday.