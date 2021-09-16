Heat returns with isolated rain and storms in 7-Day Forecast
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) With energy from Nicholas hanging around, daytime heating could trigger a few isolated showers on Thursday. Temperatures expected to be in the mid 80s with another round of cloudy skies and winds blowing in from the north.
By the end of the work week afternoon highs return to normal for this time of the year and rain chances are expected to increase through the entire weekend.
