Heat safety tips for outdoor activities

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Perhaps your Tuesday plans include going for a run, walking the dog or upkeep in the garden, well here’s what you need to know for outdoor activity planning:

Another hot day is expected for southeast Texas on Tuesday. Isolated showers may pop up along the coast in the afternoon. Some decaying thunderstorms may also move into the eastern areas from Louisiana during the later evening hours. Otherwise, another quiet and heat filled day is expected for Tuesday highs in the upper 90s and heat index values at 102-106 degrees.

Here are some steps you can take to stay safe in the summer heat:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Make sure to take constant breaks from the heat/sit in the shade.

Wear loose fitted and light colored clothing.

Look before you lock car doors to check for children and pets.

Apply sunscreen of SPF 30+ every 15 to 20 minutes.

