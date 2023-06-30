HOUSTON (KIAH) – Intense heat is shifting east of Texas where widespread excessive heat warnings are in place for heat index values up to 118 degrees in Louisiana, and potentially even feeling as hot as 116 degrees as far north as Tennessee.

Heat alerts Friday

In Houston, a heat advisory is in effect because it could feel as hot as 111 degrees. We may see one last advisory Saturday before those alerts end for the foreseeable future.

With the departing heat comes the return of rain. A few very spotty showers are possible Sunday, with increasing rain coverage next week. The Weather Prediction Center‘s 7-day rain outlook paints between half an inch and one inch of rain in our region.

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

While there is a chance of rain on the 4th of July, it doesn’t look to be too widespread. For now, we have Tuesday at a 30% chance with highs in the mid 90s.

Houston 7-day forecast