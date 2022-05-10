HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’ve had several scorching days in Texas lately, but now the unseasonably hot temperatures are heading north. Parts of the Midwest, like Chicago, will see the hottest temperatures so far this year on Tuesday. Meanwhile, places like Kansas City and St. Louis will be just as hot as Houston.

CW39 – big picture weather pattern

An expansive area of high pressure is creating warm and mainly dry weather for a large part of the Central U.S. However, an area of low pressure off the East Coast will move westward, bringing rain to the east and eventually aiding in potential rain here in Houston by the weekend. In fact, today I’ve upped the rain chance for Saturday and Saturday night as scattered showers and thunderstorms appear a bit more likely now.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast