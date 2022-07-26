HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several cities in Texas are on track to see one of the hottest summers on record, possibly THE hottest on record, as intense heat and drought persist. Temperatures will top out just shy of 100 degrees in Houston Tuesday, but many areas will top 100, including Dallas where a heat advisory is in effect due to highs near 105.

Heat isn’t the only weather story for Houston. We’re in a pattern where a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop each day along the sea breeze, which drifts inland from the coast.

This will result in a 30% rain chance during the afternoon, with rain tapering off by 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. as it heads north of Houston.

I don’t see much of a change in the weather pattern for several days. Our forecast shows many more days with highs in the 90s, but feeling like the 100s.

