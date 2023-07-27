HOUSTON (KIAH) – More of the same… Saharan dust lingers in Texas, temperatures stay hot and very isolated rain will be possible in the afternoon. This weekend, it gets even hotter as the center of an area of high pressure (heat dome) shifts from the Southwest U.S. into the Central U.S.

Forecast weather pattern Sunday

Back to the dust, very fine particulates, originating from the Sahara Desert in Africa, will make for moderate air quality in Houston at least through Saturday. You’ll notice a hazy look to the sky, and some people may feel minor impacts similar to seasonal allergies.

Houston 7-day forecast

The average high temperature for Houston this time of year is 95 degrees. We’ll continue above average for the foreseeable future. Locally, 42 of the last 45 days have been warmer than average.