HOUSTON (KIAH) – A cold front arrives Wednesday with scattered showers and storms, but the most widespread rain begins Wednesday night and lasts through Friday. It’ll be heavy at times with potential for street flooding.

5-day rain outlook

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center indicates that much of our region may see rain totals between 3 and 5 inches, but some spots could get even more than that.

Before Wednesday’s front, Tuesday will be warm, breezy and mostly rain-free. Highs will be in the mid 80s with wind gusts 20-30+ mph from the south.

Houston 7-day forecast

Rain will diminish over the Easter weekend. A few showers and storms remain possible Saturday, and then Sunday will be mostly dry. After much cooler days to end this week, it warms back to 70s this weekend, with drier and warmer weather likely for next week.