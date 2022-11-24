HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rain totals between two and five inches will be common in Southeast Texas from Thursday through Saturday as multiple rounds of widespread rain pass through. Isolated areas could potentially get five to seven inches of rain.

NOAA’s 3-day rain outlook

It won’t be constantly raining through Saturday morning, but when it does rain, it will be impactful and could make driving difficult. We’re tracking three main rounds of rain.

Futurecast Thursday afternoon

Round 1 ramps up Thanksgiving afternoon and continues into the evening. The rain will be widespread, and potentially heavy. Of all the rain coming these next few days, this is the only day where there is a risk for severe weather. A few storms could be strong enough to produce severe winds, and there could even be one or two brief tornadoes somewhere in our region. This round tapers off Thursday night with little to no rain Friday morning.

Futurecast Friday afternoon

Round 2 begins Friday afternoon and lasts into the evening. Again, it will be widespread and possibly heavy at times.

Futurecast Saturday morning

Round 3 could potentially be the heaviest and most widespread round of this entire event. It moves through late Friday night through Saturday morning. By noon Saturday, dry air moves in from the west and clears out the rain and clouds for the rest of the weekend.

Houston 7-day forecast