HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s next round of rain arrives Thursday. A few showers could move in late Wednesday night, then widespread showers and thunderstorms develop in the morning and continue in waves through the day. It’s one of those nearly-guaranteed rain days as most or all of Southeast Texas will get wet. Heavy rain, hail and strong winds are possible.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center highlights Houston and Southeast Texas in a level two out of five risk for severe storms Thursday, meaning a few storms could get strong enough to produce hail and/or damaging wind gusts.

The strongest storms could drop a quick inch of rain or more on Thursday. If this happens, it’s possible there will be brief minor street flooding. NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook indicates widespread rain totals between one and three inches in Southeast Texas.

We think most of the rain will depart by Friday, although a few showers can’t be ruled out. Scattered showers will also be possible Saturday, but the coverage will be relatively low at 30%.