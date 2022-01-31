We should have a busy weather on Monday, and really add the week as a whole looks pretty busy around the Houston area.

We had that beautiful cool weather over the weekend that sure was nice, but here we go today with widespread rain that will be increasing, as it looks like it will be heavy during our afternoon and evening.

The temperatures this morning are topping out of the 60s, but we’re finding some scattered light showers west of town. We can see the heavier rain coming down closer to the Texas Hill Country right now that’s closer to the low the storm system that’s rolling our way.

By the afternoon, about 2 p.m., the rain will start up around the Houston area, and this rain will linger by by 8 p.m., and some of these rain rains could bring potentially up to two inches per hour, so there may be multiple inches of rain in some locations and that’s why street flooding looks like a possibility in some spots today.

Tuesday morning, the bulk of the rain is gone, but there could be a few minor showers lingering. So technically, some raindrops may fall tomorrow, but really what we’re concerned with is today. That’s when we get the widespread and heavy rain.

On average, I think we’re looking at about one to three inches, but some isolated spots make it up to three to five or even more on model is saying the highest likelihood of that heaviest rain maybe just west of Houston and southwest of Houston as well that might be where the center of the bullseye is for the heaviest stuff today.

So again, widespread rain today, but we’ve got colder weather the next couple of days.

There will be some huge showers here and there and temperatures will go up the next couple of days, but don’t be fooled by how warm it might get over the next day or two because we have a very strong cold front coming in by Wednesday night.

This is really going to drop our temperatures dramatically. We expect a high about 44 degrees on Thursday afternoon, with a couple of freezing nights following.

We’re pretty certain there’s going to be some wet weather as this front comes in behind it that might be drying out the rain at the same time as our temperatures are going down, and if things line up just right, we may have to watch out for Thursday night for a at least a little minor wintry precipitation near our area, something that models will get a better grasp on over the next day or two.