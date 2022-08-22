HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain.

That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch, including places like Dallas, Waco and Austin. This means conditions are favorable for storms that could produce flash flooding.

CW39 – flood alerts

When looking at the excessive rain outlook, a product from NOAA based on heavy rain probabilities, you can see how heavy rain becomes more likely for Greater Houston after today. The images below show the progression of heavy rain moving south through Wednesday.

CW39 – excessive rain outlook Monday

CW39 – excessive rain outlook Tuesday

CW39 – excessive rain outlook Wednesday

Specifically for Houston, I expect some scattered storms through the afternoon (40%), but the more widespread rain from the north moves in tonight (60%) and then settles over our area for a couple days to follow.

CW39 – 5-day rain outlook

NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook serves as a good benchmark for what average rain totals may look like this week. Of course, slow-moving downpours may produce even higher amounts of rain in isolated spots. But in general, the highest rain totals (2-3″+) will be along and north of the I-10 corridor.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast