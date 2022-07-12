The heaviest rain will be from Louisiana eastward to Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several inches of rain will drench parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. this week as a slow-moving area of low pressure swirls in the northern Gulf of Mexico. NOAA suggests as much as seven to ten inches could fall along the coast of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

The National Hurricane Center gives this low a 30% chance of formation, meaning it could possibly reach tropical depression status. Regardless of development, heavy rain will be a threat.

CW39 – possible tropical development

A closer look at the Greater Houston area shows that rain totals, on average will be less than half an inch. Rain totals likely ramp up significantly near and east of the TX/LA border.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

Moisture from this Gulf low should swirl our way Wednesday evening and into Thursday, which is when our rain chances will peak for the week. Drier weather settles in for the weekend with only a few spotty showers and storms during the daytime hours.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast