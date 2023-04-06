HOUSTON (KIAH) – Persistent downpours are pummeling areas west and north of Houston Thursday morning with two to four inches of rain in some spots. Rain will likely shift south into the Greater Houston area later in the day. At times, it could be heavy.

Forecast rain totals through Friday

Like Wednesday, our area is in a relatively low risk zone for severe storms Thursday. If severe storms form, they will be limited in coverage and duration. Tornadoes are not expected, but hail and strong winds could develop.

Severe weather outlook Thursday

All of Southeast Texas likely gets coated in rain Friday, and again, there will be rounds of heavy rain. As of now, it looks likely Friday morning and afternoon will be wet. Rain backs off Friday night, with a few showers lingering into Saturday morning. After that, the rest of the weekend will be dry.

Houston 7-day forecast