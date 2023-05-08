HOUSTON (KIAH) – A slow-moving storm system could produce high rain totals in Southeast Texas, mainly on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain totals over one inch will be common, but two to four inches or more is possible where the heaviest rain sets up.

Forecast rain totals through Wednesday

A few showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon. Then, on Tuesday and Wednesday, an area of low pressure develops over Texas and will be slow-moving. As a result, rounds of widespread downpours will come and go. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, some areas could get enough rain to produce street flooding. Our model suggests the highest totals may exceed five inches.

Beyond Wednesday, scattered rain remains in the forecast, but the heavy rain-maker will be gone. During this wet stretch, high heat will hold off.

Houston 7-day forecast