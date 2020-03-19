Hello muggy spring weather!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring officially begins today! And it's going to do so with muggy, warm conditions. There's just a slight chance for rain, mainly to our northwest. A better chance for storms comes in tomorrow.

Generally, we will have rainfall totals of about 1 inch. Heavier amounts expected to the north of Houston tomorrow. This is all associated to a cold front that will come in tomorrow and drop temperatures. 80s today, 70s Friday, and upper 60s by Saturday.

Keep the umbrella handy. Unfortunately, we'll have rain chances through the weekend. But we need it, so let's stay positive... and enjoy the bluebonnets that are blooming!