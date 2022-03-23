HOUSTON (KIAH) Due to their astute hearing senses, cats and dogs naturally tend to be terrified of loud noises. Some animals will want to hide and some will want to run. Those that hide will go under beds, tables and if they manage to go outside, they could be under a car. If your pet is prone to running away, the best thing to do is treat their severe weather anxiety beforehand.

According to The PARC Wellness and Emergency Vet Care in Fort Worth, Texas, here are the best ways to take care of your dog in a storm:

Give your dog a safe place to go during a storm. When dogs are afraid, they go where they feel the most safe – a kennel, the closet, under the covers in the bed. Be cool during a storm. Consoling your dog when they are scared can reinforce their fearful behavior. Be present. Don’t fuss too much. Distract them from the noise by giving your dog attention in the form of something they likes – throwing a ball, brushing their hair, sharing popcorn. Try a Thundershirt – This snug shirt wraps around your dog and applies gentle, constant pressure, similar to swaddling a baby. It can sooth some dogs into a calmer state. Supplement the scary sounds with music, TV, or white noise. Some certified veterinary behaviorists say classical music works magic on scared pets. Most importantly, ask your vet for help. if they have severe anxiety your vet can probably help.

If your pet does run away, the best thing to do is make sure they have an updated collar, and even an Airtag collar could help you locate them via phone immediately.