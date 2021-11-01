Here’s what to expect for Monday’s weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The weather itself will be a nice treat to get the month of November started in southeast Texas as conditions are expected to be clear and cool for the morning with more heat settling in by the afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 81 degrees and northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Monday night some areas of fog may possibly form after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60 degree and southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

