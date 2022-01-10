HOUSTON (KIAH) Forecasted high temperatures this week till see the highest temperatures Thursday and Friday of this week. Lowest forecast temperatures will be Monday and Tuesday at 59°.
Watch NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC for more from chief meteorologist Adam Krueger for more on what to expect this week.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.