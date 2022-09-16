HOUSTON (CW39) – There is a big district matchup in Katy tonight. Cinco Ranch Cougars play Katy Tigers at Rhodes stadium in Katy, TX at 7 p.m.

Both teams take the field tonight with (2-1) season background.

The forecast: The showers and thunderstorms that we are expecting this afternoon will wrap up JUST in time for kickoff. Perhaps think about taking a towel with you to wipe down the bleachers. Low 80s by 7 p.m. with skies clearing to partly cloudy by the night. Halftime temps fall into the upper 70s. Winds stay out of the southeast at 7 mph.