HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Thunderstorms will develop tonight for northeast Texas which is where the High School Football Finals are taking place today! These storm do have the chance to be strong to severe, mainly as they pass through central and eastern Oklahoma. A slight risk (2/5) encompasses this region of the country, meaning that damaging winds, severe thunderstorms, and hail are likely to occur.

A marginal risk (1/5) encompasses Dallas for tonight, and Houston for Saturday. Expect gusty winds, a few strong thunderstorms, and small hail within those stronger cells. Rainfall can get heavy at times, especially around lunch.

The game will be played at AT&T stadium in Dallas, TX. Temperatures outside at kickoff will be in the low 70s. Cooler conditions will arrive after the passing of the front come Saturday morning. Thankfully, the game is indoors.