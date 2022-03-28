Increasing winds could complicate the wildfire situation in Texas, especially Tuesday and Wednesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — There are several active wildfires in Texas right now, and the forecast suggests it could get worse before it gets better.

Ahead of an approaching storm system, strong winds and low humidity have prompted red flag warnings, also known as fire weather warnings. Those warnings are in effect for Central Texas, including Austin and San Antonio, along with much of West Texas.

Baytown Professional Firefighter Association is also taking park in fighting the wildfires in central Texas.

Winds will become much stronger Tuesday. West Texas is under a high wind watch as gusts Tuesday could top out as high as 60 mph. Our model below shows a widespread area, in magenta, with gusts topping 40 mph.

The Texas A&M Forest Service highlights several parts of Texas as having extreme fire danger Monday through Wednesday.

