HOUSTON (CW39) – Good morning kiddos! HISD is back in session – time to pack those bags accordingly. An extra bottle of water will be needed in the lunch box as temperatures rise into the upper 90s in Houston. Our temperatures are finally expected to not reach triple digits, but our heat index will be at 108 degrees. This reaches the standard for another heat advisory to issued across the greater Houston area. Umbrella today? Perhaps. There will be isolated showers moving through this afternoon. The changes for showers and storms go up after lunch, peaking around the time kids are getting off of school. The nature of this rain will be short lived and happily invited by all residents by this point in our dry dry summer.

NEW HISD SCHOOL ACADEMIC CALENDAR

Off to the tropics

Topical storm Idalia has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to reach Major Hurricane status before making landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida this week. There is a life threatening risk of storm surge and hurricane force winds for the west coast of Florida and the panhandle. Idallia is moving to the N at 7 mph as of this morning with sustained winds of 65 mph.

Today, Cuba will endure heavy rainfall and hurricane force winds. Urban flooding and landslides will be possible.