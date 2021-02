(HOUSTON CW39) HISD is giving away free coats to children in need on February 12th, Friday morning at 9:30.

The giveaway is happening at the HISD Wraparound Specialist at Berry Elementary School located at 2310 Berry Rd., 77093. The school is located in the Kashmere Gardens area north of Houston.

For more information on this event contact HISD at 713-556-6005 or visit their website at Houstonisd.org