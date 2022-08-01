HOUSTON (CW39) – Bri Felix, William Burns, and Terry Bailey at The Home Depot’s North Freeway Location in Houston help explain ways that we can keep our home cool and safe this summer. August is typically our hottest month in Houston, based on the past 30 years averaged. After the last two months of soaring temperatures, you may be looking for ways to save money, or ensure that you home will not leave you hanging in the heat.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is out to get some answers from local experts on this first day of August.

Here are the questions:

If you are are a first time homebuyer, like herself, what should you know about you new home to get you through the thick of summer? What should you do if you AC unit breaks? Are all repairs costly, or are there affordable fixes?

What about plants? How can I insure that that they won’t die in the heat, but also not run up my water bill watering my lawn and garden?

School is almost back in session. What are some ways that families can spend quality time together while staying cool? Do you have any DIY yard or cooling tips for the family/ kids/ or pets?

Planning on getting some yard work in this week? Be aware of the threat for heat and lightning! Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s over the course of the next few days. Isolated afternoon storms could send you packing up the lawnmower mid-mow. When thunder roars, go indoors!