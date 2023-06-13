HOUSTON (KIAH) – Hot and humid air has settled in for several days, making it feel dangerously hot during the afternoons. The heat index will be around 10 degrees hotter than the actual temperatures. Tuesday’s highs in the mid 90s will feel more like 105 degrees.

Forecast heat index Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories west of Houston, including Austin and San Antonio, for potential heat index values around 108 degrees.

Heat advisories in Texas Tuesday

Temperatures in Houston will rise throughout the week with highs in the upper 90s to 100. Unfortunately, the humidity remains in place, meaning it could feel like near 110 degrees later this week and this weekend.

Forecast highs and peak heat index values