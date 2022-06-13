HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The heat continues for southeast Texas today with air temperatures on the fringe of triple digits once again. Less humid locations to our west will reach higher temperatures, likely 100 degrees for today, while Houston will likely remain in the upper 90s, lower 90s for the coast.

CW39 Weather

Heat is spanning across the country this afternoon, from El Paso to Chicago! Even locations on the East Coast are under Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watches. This can unfold to be a very dangerous situation as many of the large northern cities are not as capable of handling the heat as we are in the souther regions. Heat index values of 110-115 degrees can be felt across Memphis today.W

As for our pattern, high pressure continues to be our dominating force. This will provide dry and hot conditions. By Thursday, The ridge of high pressure will push far enough east and weaken in strength. This will allow for the chance of RAIN back into our forecast.

By the middle of the week a few, nothing widespread… showers and even a pop-up thunderstorm are to be expected. These will initiate with the sea breeze along the coast. The hours after 1 p.m. will be most primed for making these showers/ storms happen.

Saharan dust has already made a come-back into the Gulf of Mexico. Expect hazy skies to peak on Thursday. The dust will begin to fade out by the weekend. This could trigger allergies for some.

Speaking of the weekend… It is time to celebrate Dad! Don’t forget! Most of our weekend will be dry, however, a few isolated showers and storms could have Dads across Houston covering up the grill! Remember, when thunder roars go indoors! Practice heat and lightning safety this weekend.