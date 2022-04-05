HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Tuesday is expected to see record breaking temps across the region! The day starts warm and muggy but expect a break in the clouds towards the second half of the day. As the clouds gradual clear over SE Texas temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to around 90 across some locations.

KIAH

Houston Weather Wednesday

The next cold front (dry) should make its way into northwest parts of the area toward mid-morning Wednesday and off the Galveston coast in the early afternoon hours. Breezy, cooler and drier conditions anticipated after it passes through the area.

KIAH