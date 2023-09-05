HOUSTON (KIAH) – Another round of much-need rain is expected Tuesday. However, showers and storms will be scattered in nature, so not everyone will get wet. Rain coverage will be around 40%, peaking during the mid to late afternoon.

Futurecast Tuesday afternoon

Aside from the rain, it will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but humidity could make it feel 10 degrees hotter than the actual temperatures.

Forecast highs and heat index values

As rain chances diminish the next few days, the heat increases as we head back to the triple digits. The next chance for rain will be this upcoming weekend.

Houston 7-day forecast