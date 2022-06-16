Blas is expected to strengthen slightly before entering an area of less conducive of further development. Vertical wind shear, or change of wind with height, will begin to tear the hurricane apart along with cooler water in higher latitudes.

CW39 weather

Meanwhile, Houston remains hot and hazy. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s once again today with air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for some’ range, due to the presence of Saharan dust. We are on day 21 in a row of exceeding 90+ degrees in Houston. Still no 100 degree days have been recorded for the Hobby or Bush Airport.

The forecast for Saharan dust remains the same. High levels are expected today, then a gradual decline in the dust for the weekend. Air quality will begin to improve by Friday mid-morning.

Another plume arrives next week. Although the dust has negative impacts on our health, it will do a great job of suppressing any tropical activity from forming in the Gulf of Mexico. Without the presence of the dust next week, the cluster of thunderstorms in the southwestern Caribbean would require a little more monitoring, but the environment remains unfavorable for propagation near us.

Isolated showers may be seen along the sea breeze today and tomorrow. These will not be widespread across southeast Texas, but may provide a brief, much needed soaked to a few lucky folks.

