HOUSTON (CW39) Ever wonder how hot it gets when you leaving a living thing, like your pet… or your child, in a hot vehicle?

Houston Police are releasing information about how hot it can get inside and outside of a vehicle over a given period of time.

Keep your pets safe from the summer heat. Don’t leave them in your car. If you see an animal in distress, call 911. Signs of distress include panting, lack of energy & attention and vomiting. You can be prosecuted for animal abuse! #OneSafeHouston

Houston Police Twitter