HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s going to be another hot one for the Houston area, but at least temperatures will not climb into the 100s like the Fourth of July did.

For most of the area, it will get into the upper 90s with some cloud cover to keep temperatures from triple digits. Winds will be relatively calm for the most part, around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Later tonight, lows will be in the upper 70s with winds around the same.

This looks like to be the pattern all week, with hot weather continuing, including a possible heat index of 106 degrees coming on Thursday, and a sizzling 110 on Saturday.