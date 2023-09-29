HOUSTON (KIAH) – Record high temperatures are possible Friday and Saturday as Houston reaches the mid 90s, which will feel like upper 90s with the humidity. But, the big headline in the weather forecast is the fact that a taste of fall is finally in sight, likely arriving at the end of next week.

Next week’s cold front is scheduled to arrive on Thursday. Ahead of it, we’ll have scattered rain Wednesday, then more rain as the front arrives Thursday, then likely drying out Friday.

Before the front arrives, our string of 90s continues. Friday’s high of 95 will be very close to the September 29th record high of 96. The September 30th record high to beat is 95.

Once next week’s front passes, I expect several days with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. If you’re wondering, the average high and low this time of year is 88 and 67. Houston has only had one cooler-than-normal day in the last 82 days!